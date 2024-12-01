Rethinking History: The Complex Legacy of Tipu Sultan
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the 'cherry-picking' of historical facts concerning Tipu Sultan, highlighting a new book by Vikram Sampath. He emphasized the importance of examining history with objectivity, advocating for open-minded scholarship to understand the complexities of Tipu Sultan's legacy in resisting British colonial rule.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the 'cherry-picking' of historical facts about Tipu Sultan during a book launch in New Delhi. He asserted that narratives have often overlooked the complexity of Tipu's resistance against British colonialism and the contentious reactions he provokes.
The book, authored by historian Vikram Sampath, delves into Tipu Sultan's dynamic political and diplomatic strategies, questioning prevailing narratives. Jaishankar emphasized the necessity for more balanced historical accounts and praised Sampath's work for capturing the intricacies of Tipu's era.
Throughout his speech, Jaishankar underscored the importance of approaching history without bias, acknowledging Tipu Sultan's diplomatic endeavors and the nuanced realities of his rule. He described the book as pivotal in fostering informed public discourse on historical narratives.
