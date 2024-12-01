Rethinking History: The Complex Legacy of Tipu Sultan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the 'cherry-picking' of historical facts about Tipu Sultan during a book launch in New Delhi. He asserted that narratives have often overlooked the complexity of Tipu's resistance against British colonialism and the contentious reactions he provokes.

The book, authored by historian Vikram Sampath, delves into Tipu Sultan's dynamic political and diplomatic strategies, questioning prevailing narratives. Jaishankar emphasized the necessity for more balanced historical accounts and praised Sampath's work for capturing the intricacies of Tipu's era.

Throughout his speech, Jaishankar underscored the importance of approaching history without bias, acknowledging Tipu Sultan's diplomatic endeavors and the nuanced realities of his rule. He described the book as pivotal in fostering informed public discourse on historical narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)