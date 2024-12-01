Left Menu

Rethinking History: The Complex Legacy of Tipu Sultan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the 'cherry-picking' of historical facts concerning Tipu Sultan, highlighting a new book by Vikram Sampath. He emphasized the importance of examining history with objectivity, advocating for open-minded scholarship to understand the complexities of Tipu Sultan's legacy in resisting British colonial rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 10:08 IST
Rethinking History: The Complex Legacy of Tipu Sultan
Tipu Sultan
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the 'cherry-picking' of historical facts about Tipu Sultan during a book launch in New Delhi. He asserted that narratives have often overlooked the complexity of Tipu's resistance against British colonialism and the contentious reactions he provokes.

The book, authored by historian Vikram Sampath, delves into Tipu Sultan's dynamic political and diplomatic strategies, questioning prevailing narratives. Jaishankar emphasized the necessity for more balanced historical accounts and praised Sampath's work for capturing the intricacies of Tipu's era.

Throughout his speech, Jaishankar underscored the importance of approaching history without bias, acknowledging Tipu Sultan's diplomatic endeavors and the nuanced realities of his rule. He described the book as pivotal in fostering informed public discourse on historical narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024