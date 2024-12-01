RSS Chief Warns Against Declining Population Rates

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the crucial need to maintain a population growth rate above 2.1, warning that societies with lower rates risk self-eradication.

Speaking at the 'Kathale Kul Sammelan' in Nagpur, Bhagwat underscored the significance of family as a cornerstone of societal structure.

He pointed to the Indian population policy devised in the late 1990s and early 2000s, arguing for a target growth rate above two, echoing concerns from population science to secure societal survival.

