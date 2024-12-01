RSS Chief Warns Against Declining Population Rates
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the critical role of maintaining a population growth rate above 2.1 to ensure societal survival. Speaking in Nagpur, he highlighted family as a fundamental unit of society and noted concerns over declining population figures, referencing the country's population policy established around 1998-2002.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the crucial need to maintain a population growth rate above 2.1, warning that societies with lower rates risk self-eradication.
Speaking at the 'Kathale Kul Sammelan' in Nagpur, Bhagwat underscored the significance of family as a cornerstone of societal structure.
He pointed to the Indian population policy devised in the late 1990s and early 2000s, arguing for a target growth rate above two, echoing concerns from population science to secure societal survival.
