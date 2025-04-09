Tragic Dowry Death Case: Family Accused of Horrific Abuse

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district have filed a dowry death case against Naresh Kumar and his parents following the death of Kumar's 26-year-old wife, Sonkali. The police report claims the woman was brutally burned after failing to meet dowry demands.

Manoj Kumar Mishra, the Station House Officer from Jehanabad, revealed that the case was based on a complaint provided by the victim's brother, Amar Pal. According to Pal, Sonkali endured repeated abuse at the hands of her husband, Naresh Kumar, after their marriage in April 2017.

Further allegations suggest that Sonkali's in-laws, Janki and Bhagwan Devi, were complicit in subjecting her to physical and mental abuse, culminating in a horrific incident on March 30. Before she died on April 6, Sonkali detailed her ordeal to her brother, which is now spurring legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)