Left Menu

Tragic Dowry Death Case: Family Accused of Horrific Abuse

A case of dowry death is filed in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh against a man and his parents for allegedly setting his wife ablaze over unmet dowry demands. The victim, Sonkali, was reportedly subjected to regular abuse before her death and named the offenders before passing away.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:01 IST
Tragic Dowry Death Case: Family Accused of Horrific Abuse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district have filed a dowry death case against Naresh Kumar and his parents following the death of Kumar's 26-year-old wife, Sonkali. The police report claims the woman was brutally burned after failing to meet dowry demands.

Manoj Kumar Mishra, the Station House Officer from Jehanabad, revealed that the case was based on a complaint provided by the victim's brother, Amar Pal. According to Pal, Sonkali endured repeated abuse at the hands of her husband, Naresh Kumar, after their marriage in April 2017.

Further allegations suggest that Sonkali's in-laws, Janki and Bhagwan Devi, were complicit in subjecting her to physical and mental abuse, culminating in a horrific incident on March 30. Before she died on April 6, Sonkali detailed her ordeal to her brother, which is now spurring legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025