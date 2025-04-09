Tragic Clan Clash: Death Sentences and Life Terms Over Family Massacre

In a striking conclusion to a harrowing case, a Raichur court has delivered death sentences to three individuals and life imprisonment to nine others for the shocking murder of five family members. The gruesome incident, deeply rooted in a family feud over an inter-family marriage, has captured nationwide attention.

The murders occurred on July 11, 2020, in Sindhanur town, leaving the community in disbelief. The victims, all members of Mounesh's family, were brutally beaten to death following a heated confrontation linked to his marriage to Manjula. The tragic altercation intensified longstanding hostilities between the two families.

Authorities confirmed that Manjula's family carried out the attack, despite police complaints previously lodged by Mounesh. With the verdict now in, the convicted individuals, including Manjula's parents, face life sentences, while the couple remains under police protection for their safety.

