Left Menu

Tragic Clan Clash: Death Sentences and Life Terms Over Family Massacre

A court in Raichur has sentenced three people to death and nine others to life imprisonment for murdering five members of a family, stemming from opposition to an inter-family marriage. The brutal killings were a result of prolonged animosity towards Mounesh's marriage to Manjula.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:37 IST
Tragic Clan Clash: Death Sentences and Life Terms Over Family Massacre
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking conclusion to a harrowing case, a Raichur court has delivered death sentences to three individuals and life imprisonment to nine others for the shocking murder of five family members. The gruesome incident, deeply rooted in a family feud over an inter-family marriage, has captured nationwide attention.

The murders occurred on July 11, 2020, in Sindhanur town, leaving the community in disbelief. The victims, all members of Mounesh's family, were brutally beaten to death following a heated confrontation linked to his marriage to Manjula. The tragic altercation intensified longstanding hostilities between the two families.

Authorities confirmed that Manjula's family carried out the attack, despite police complaints previously lodged by Mounesh. With the verdict now in, the convicted individuals, including Manjula's parents, face life sentences, while the couple remains under police protection for their safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025