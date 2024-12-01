Dastangoi Brings Russian Audiences Closer to Legendary Hindi Cinema

Lucknow-based storyteller Himanshu Bajpai captivated audiences in Russia with a compelling dastangoi performance about the legendary friendship between filmmaker Raj Kapoor and lyricist Shailendra. The performance, entitled ''Dastan Raj Kapoor-Shailendra Ki'', was held at the Indian Embassy in Moscow to mark Raj Kapoor's birth centenary.

Bajpai's storytelling, translated into Russian by Pragati Tipnis, resonated deeply with both Indian and Russian audiences. Deputy Chief of Mission Nikhilesh Giri lauded the event, praising Bajpai for transporting attendees back to a bygone era and expressing hopes for Bajpai's return to Russia next year.

The performance, a first for Russia, showcased the magnificent Indian tradition of dastangoi, a centuries-old storytelling art in Urdu. Bajpai later performed at the prestigious Writers' Village in Peredelkino, highlighting the cultural legacy of Raj Kapoor and his long-time collaborator, Shailendra.

