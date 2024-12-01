Left Menu

Candles of Hope: Chingari Trust's Tribute to Bhopal Gas Tragedy Victims

Over 30 children with congenital disabilities paid homage to Bhopal gas tragedy victims, marking 40 years since the disaster. Supported by Chingari Trust, they gathered at the site with candles and placards. The Trust, aiding affected families, stresses the need for remembrance and prevention of similar tragedies.

Marking the 40th anniversary of the catastrophic Bhopal gas tragedy, over 30 children living with congenital disabilities paid tribute to the victims on Sunday. The children, who have conditions such as cerebral palsy and Down's syndrome, gathered at the former Union Carbide factory site.

This poignant gathering was organized by the Chingari Trust, an organization dedicated to aiding those impacted by the disaster, where they held candles and placards to demand justice and raise awareness. The tragic incident occurred during the night of December 2 and 3, 1984, claiming 5,479 lives and affecting over half a million people.

Rasheeda Bee, managing trustee of Chingari Trust, expressed concern over funding constraints limiting their support to 300 out of 1,333 registered children. Despite these challenges, 180 children regularly receive therapies and special education at the trust. The event highlighted the ongoing struggle for justice and the need to prevent similar industrial disasters.

