Moana 2 Sets Thanksgiving Box Office Ablaze

Moana 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 2016 animated classic, has set an unprecedented Thanksgiving weekend box office record, earning a staggering $221 million across the U.S. and Canada. This achievement was announced by distributor Walt Disney on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Comcast's Universal Pictures released its musical adaptation of 'Wicked,' which garnered a notable $117.5 million from Wednesday through Sunday. The beloved tale found its footing among audiences, contributing to a lucrative Thanksgiving weekend for the entertainment industry.

Adding to the weekend's box office diversity, Paramount Pictures' action-packed sequel 'Gladiator II' amassed $44 million. As a follow-up to a Best Picture winner from two decades ago, the film managed a solid showing at the cinemas.

