Moana 2 Sets Thanksgiving Box Office Ablaze
The sequel to the beloved 2016 animated film, 'Moana 2,' reached new heights by setting a Thanksgiving weekend box office record with $221 million in U.S. and Canadian sales. Other releases like 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' also made a strong showing at the box office.
Moana 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 2016 animated classic, has set an unprecedented Thanksgiving weekend box office record, earning a staggering $221 million across the U.S. and Canada. This achievement was announced by distributor Walt Disney on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Comcast's Universal Pictures released its musical adaptation of 'Wicked,' which garnered a notable $117.5 million from Wednesday through Sunday. The beloved tale found its footing among audiences, contributing to a lucrative Thanksgiving weekend for the entertainment industry.
Adding to the weekend's box office diversity, Paramount Pictures' action-packed sequel 'Gladiator II' amassed $44 million. As a follow-up to a Best Picture winner from two decades ago, the film managed a solid showing at the cinemas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Entertainment Headlines: Diddy Behind Bars, 'Wicked' Dominates, and Art Provocations
Entertainment Highlights: Combs, 'Wicked,' and 'Moana 2'
Entertainment Highlights: Diddy in Jail, 'Wicked' Box Office Blitz, and More
Blockbuster Revival: 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' Reinvigorate the Box Office
Entertainment Showdown: From 'Wicked' Wins to Netflix Knockouts