Starry Triumphs at the 5th Filmfare OTT Awards
The 5th Filmfare OTT Awards celebrated digital entertainment stars in Mumbai on December 1. Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan won top actor awards. The event honored winners across 39 categories, highlighting web series and films, showcasing the dynamic digital landscape's growth and innovation.
The 5th edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards was a grand affair held on December 1 in Mumbai, with luminaries from the digital entertainment sector gracing the occasion. The prestigious event celebrated excellence in digital storytelling by awarding top performers in 39 comprehensive categories.
A highlight of the evening was actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh receiving the Best Actor award for his compelling portrayal of Amar Singh Chamkila in a web film by Imtiaz Ali. The moving narrative follows Punjab's iconic rockstar who achieved fame through his powerful music but met a tragic end at 27.
In the Best Actress category, Kareena Kapoor Khan triumphed for her role in 'Jaane Jaan', a film directed by Sujoy Ghosh and based on Keigo Higashino's acclaimed novel. A spectrum of emotions unfolds as the narrative delves into intricate relationships and suspense.
