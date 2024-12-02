Starry Triumphs at the 5th Filmfare OTT Awards

The 5th edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards was a grand affair held on December 1 in Mumbai, with luminaries from the digital entertainment sector gracing the occasion. The prestigious event celebrated excellence in digital storytelling by awarding top performers in 39 comprehensive categories.

A highlight of the evening was actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh receiving the Best Actor award for his compelling portrayal of Amar Singh Chamkila in a web film by Imtiaz Ali. The moving narrative follows Punjab's iconic rockstar who achieved fame through his powerful music but met a tragic end at 27.

In the Best Actress category, Kareena Kapoor Khan triumphed for her role in 'Jaane Jaan', a film directed by Sujoy Ghosh and based on Keigo Higashino's acclaimed novel. A spectrum of emotions unfolds as the narrative delves into intricate relationships and suspense.

(With inputs from agencies.)