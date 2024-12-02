Left Menu

Elton John's Struggle at 'The Devil Wears Prada' Musical Premiere

Elton John recently revealed his struggle with vision loss due to an infection, which has hindered his ability to watch previews of his new musical, 'The Devil Wears Prada.' Despite the setback, John expressed his delight in the music's quality at the opening night in London.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:38 IST
Renowned musician Elton John has opened up about the challenges he faces due to vision loss from a recent infection. This has hindered his ability to view previews of his latest musical venture.

John was present at the opening night of his new musical, 'The Devil Wears Prada,' at London's Dominion Theatre. Although unable to fully see the production, John shared his joy with the audience, stating he was captivated by the music's superb sound.

The event, a fundraising gala for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, was attended by notable figures from the fashion industry, such as Donatella Versace and Anna Wintour, who inspired the Priestly character. Wintour praised the musical, describing it as 'entertaining.'

