Judicial Relief for Ram Gopal Varma Amid Social Media Controversies
The Andhra Pradesh High Court has temporarily restrained the state police from acting against filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma in multiple cases accusing him of posting inappropriate photos of political figures online. The court will reconsider the issue on December 9, granting Varma relief till then.
- Country:
- India
The Andhra Pradesh High Court has granted filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma temporary protection from police action in cases registered against him. These cases allege that Varma posted morphed, indecent photographs of local political leaders on social media.
Justice Harinath N has postponed further hearings to December 9. Varma's legal representative, Rajagopallavan Tayi, argues that the social media content in question was promotional material for a film, and that the complaints are unfounded, seeking to consolidate all cases into one.
Despite being served notices by Prakasam district police for questioning, Varma did not appear but has shown willingness to engage remotely. In a related press conference in Hyderabad, Varma criticized media for exaggerating the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Chief Minister Boosts Ties with Singapore for Investment Opportunities
BJP-led central govt only indulging in politics, has taken no step to check stubble burning: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.
Reddy's Challenge: Telangana's Chief Minister Dares Modi and BJP
North India facing medical emergency due to hazardous air quality caused by stubble burning: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.
Rajasthan's Health Revolution: Chief Minister Sharma's Vision for Accessible Care