Left Menu

Judicial Relief for Ram Gopal Varma Amid Social Media Controversies

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has temporarily restrained the state police from acting against filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma in multiple cases accusing him of posting inappropriate photos of political figures online. The court will reconsider the issue on December 9, granting Varma relief till then.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:58 IST
Judicial Relief for Ram Gopal Varma Amid Social Media Controversies
cases
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has granted filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma temporary protection from police action in cases registered against him. These cases allege that Varma posted morphed, indecent photographs of local political leaders on social media.

Justice Harinath N has postponed further hearings to December 9. Varma's legal representative, Rajagopallavan Tayi, argues that the social media content in question was promotional material for a film, and that the complaints are unfounded, seeking to consolidate all cases into one.

Despite being served notices by Prakasam district police for questioning, Varma did not appear but has shown willingness to engage remotely. In a related press conference in Hyderabad, Varma criticized media for exaggerating the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024