Judicial Relief for Ram Gopal Varma Amid Social Media Controversies

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has granted filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma temporary protection from police action in cases registered against him. These cases allege that Varma posted morphed, indecent photographs of local political leaders on social media.

Justice Harinath N has postponed further hearings to December 9. Varma's legal representative, Rajagopallavan Tayi, argues that the social media content in question was promotional material for a film, and that the complaints are unfounded, seeking to consolidate all cases into one.

Despite being served notices by Prakasam district police for questioning, Varma did not appear but has shown willingness to engage remotely. In a related press conference in Hyderabad, Varma criticized media for exaggerating the situation.

