Unveiling Notre Dame: Secrets Behind Paris's Iconic Gothic Gem

Notre Dame Cathedral, a Gothic masterpiece in Paris, reopens after a five-year restoration post-fire. From its role as France's point zero to surprising stories of revolutionary makeovers, ancient gargoyles, and royal statue mysteries, the cathedral is rich in history and cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 03-12-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 12:45 IST
  • France

Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is set to reopen to the public following a five-year restoration after a devastating fire. The Gothic architectural marvel is not only a tourist magnet but also a rich repository of fascinating tales from its storied past.

The cathedral holds a special place in French geography, marked by a bronze-and-stone slab that serves as the 'point zéro des routes de France,' the reference point for measuring distances across the nation. Installed in 1924, the plaque signifies a network concept dating back to King Louis XV in 1769.

Meanwhile, myths abound, such as the chimeras added in the 19th century, which differ from functional gargoyles. The French Revolution nearly stripped the cathedral of its religious essence. In 1977, the misplaced heads of statues thought to be lost forever were unearthed, marking a major archaeological find. Notably, the 2019 fire brought to light lead contamination, revealing gaps in urban safety standards.

