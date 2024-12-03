Sacred Calendar: Shree Jagannath Temple's Stand on Rath Yatra Dates
The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee has urged ISKCON to adhere strictly to traditional dates for Rath Yatra, emphasizing no deviations. Discussions are set to continue in future meetings to ensure adherence to sacred norms. The issue arose after ISKCON's event in Houston, USA, sparked debate.
The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTM) has asserted its stance that the Rath Yatra must occur within the second and tenth day of Shukla Paksha in the Ashadha month. This directive was communicated to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) by Divya Singha Deb, chairman of the SJTM, at a key meeting in Puri.
Attended by prominent figures, including Arabinda Padhee, chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), and ISKCON leaders, the meeting underscored the importance of maintaining traditional dates for the Rath Yatra, usually held in late June or early July. The SJTA issued a press release affirming the need to respect the traditions inscribed in sacred scriptures.
The matter gained attention after ISKCON organized a Rath Yatra in Houston, USA, earlier this year, leading to clarifications that it was not an untimely Rath Yatra. Discussions are expected to continue, with ISKCON planning to address the issue in their governing body commission meeting in February 2025.
