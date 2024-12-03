Left Menu

Tribute to a Champion: Remembering Israel Vazquez

Mexico mourns the loss of three-time super bantamweight world champion Israel Vazquez, who passed away at 46 after battling cancer. Renowned for his power and speed, Vazquez shared a famous rivalry with Rafael Marquez. The WBC led efforts to support his treatment through a GoFundMe appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:22 IST
Mexico is in mourning following the death of Israel Vazquez, the three-time super bantamweight world champion, at the age of 46. The news was confirmed by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, who revealed that Vazquez succumbed to cancer. Known for his punching prowess, Vazquez was one of Mexico's boxing icons.

Last month, the WBC announced Vazquez's cancer diagnosis and initiated a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe to aid his treatment. Sulaiman expressed condolences on social media, extending strength to Vazquez's wife, Laura, and their family during this challenging period.

Fans and admirers remember Vazquez not only for his thrilling bouts, including a legendary rivalry with fellow Mexican Rafael Marquez, but also for the positive impact he made outside the ring. In Sulaiman's words, Vazquez is 'now eternal.' Rest in peace, champion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

