Maha Kumbh Receives Financial Boost with Initial Rs 1,050 Crore Grant

The Centre has taken a significant step forward by releasing Rs 1,050 crore as the initial installment of its Rs 2,100 crore grant for the Maha Kumbh, scheduled in Prayagraj in 2025. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed his thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the funding.

Adityanath highlighted that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the government is fully committed to organizing a grand and divine cultural and spiritual gathering known as the 'Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025'. The financial assistance from the Central government aims to ensure a clean, safe, and methodically planned event for devotees.

The Maha Kumbh, occurring every 12 years, will run from January 13 to February 26 in Prayagraj. Official estimates predict around 45 crore visitors will participate in this grand congregation, marking it as the world's largest gathering of its kind.

