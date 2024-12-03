SBI Celebrates Paralympic Champions with Grand Felicitation
State Bank of India honored 29 Paralympic medalists with over Rs 4 crore on International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Gold medalists received Rs 25 lakh, silver ones got Rs 15 lakh, and bronze earned Rs 10 lakh. Chairman C S Setty praised their inspiring achievements.
On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the State Bank of India (SBI) extended a grand felicitation to 29 Paralympic Games medalists, awarding them a substantial collective cash reward exceeding Rs 4 crore.
The celebration saw India's largest lender acknowledge the formidable achievements of the para-athletes who brought home medals from the Paris Paralympics. Chairman C S Setty honored each of the seven gold medalists with a cheque worth Rs 25 lakh. Silver medal winners were awarded Rs 15 lakh, while bronze medalists received Rs 10 lakh.
In praise of the athletes, C S Setty remarked, "These athletes have redefined what is possible through sheer determination and resilience, breaking barriers and inspiring a nation." The event underscored the significance of these achievements in promoting inclusivity and national pride.
