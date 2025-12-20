BJP Dominates Arunachal Pradesh Zila Parishad Elections
The BJP is leading in Arunachal Pradesh's zila parishad elections, winning 30 out of 49 declared seats. With counting underway, the Nationalist Congress Party trails with eight seats, while the People's Party of Arunachal holds three. The BJP also secured numerous uncontested seats across various district levels.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in the zila parishad elections in Arunachal Pradesh, securing 30 out of the 49 declared seats so far, according to the State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday.
The latest results from nine districts show the BJP's dominance with 30 ZPM seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured eight seats, and the regional People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) managed three seats. Independents claimed eight seats as well, according to SEC Secretary Taru Talo.
Vote counting started at 8 am across 45 halls in 27 districts and will continue into the night. With a voter turnout of nearly 75% across 27 districts, the counting covers 186 ZPM seats, among which 59 were uncontested. The BJP has also claimed 58 ZPM seats unopposed, illustrating its stronghold in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
