East Bengal FC Raises Alarm on Minority Plight in Bangladesh

East Bengal Football Club has called for urgent action to safeguard minorities in Bangladesh, urging the government to protect vulnerable communities. The club, with deep regional and historical ties, emphasized its commitment to social justice and highlighted the impact on supporters with ancestral roots in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:54 IST
  • India

East Bengal Football Club has sounded alarms concerning the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh, appealing for swift governmental intervention to ensure their safety.

In a powerful statement, the club reiterated its century-long dedication to social justice and its role in helping marginalized groups throughout history.

Officials urge Bangladeshi leaders to prioritize minority protection, reflecting the deep connections many of its supporters have with Bangladesh.

