The Mystery of Sunil Pal's Disappearance
Comedian Sunil Pal went untraceable for several hours, causing his wife to approach police fearing kidnapping. His phone was off, adding to the mystery. Eventually, Pal contacted his family, confirming his safety, averting the need for a formal complaint. Police intend to question him about his whereabouts.
- Country:
- India
Comedian and actor Sunil Pal was untraceable for several hours after leaving Mumbai for a show, raising concerns among his family and prompting police involvement. His phone was switched off, complicating search efforts, according to officials.
Fearing her husband might have been kidnapped, Pal's wife sought assistance from the Santacruz police station. Authorities, along with relatives, launched an immediate search for the 49-year-old comedian.
The situation took a turn when Pal contacted his family late in the evening to assure them of his safety and imminent return. Without the need for a formal complaint, police plan to inquire about his day's whereabouts once back home.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rapid Arrest: Udhampur Police Nab Murder Suspect Within 12 Hours
UP's By-Polls Controversy: Police Role Questioned by SP Leader
Six persons killed as van rams into truck in Gujarat's Bharuch district: Police.
Samajwadi Party Challenges Police Conduct in Lok Sabha Elections
High-Stakes Encounter: Karnataka Police Tackles Naxal Threat