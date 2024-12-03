The Mystery of Sunil Pal's Disappearance

Comedian and actor Sunil Pal was untraceable for several hours after leaving Mumbai for a show, raising concerns among his family and prompting police involvement. His phone was switched off, complicating search efforts, according to officials.

Fearing her husband might have been kidnapped, Pal's wife sought assistance from the Santacruz police station. Authorities, along with relatives, launched an immediate search for the 49-year-old comedian.

The situation took a turn when Pal contacted his family late in the evening to assure them of his safety and imminent return. Without the need for a formal complaint, police plan to inquire about his day's whereabouts once back home.

