Euphoria Returns in 2026 Amidst Cast Changes and Challenges

The wait for 'Euphoria' fans is over as Warner Bros. Discovery confirms the third season, set to premiere in 2026. Despite critical acclaim for its second season, the production encountered setbacks caused by the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, E! Online reports.

HBO announced that 'The White Lotus' will make its return for its third season in February 2025. The absence of key cast members Angus Cloud and Storm Reid will notably affect 'Euphoria.' Cloud passed away in July 2023, leaving fans in mourning.

While the series sees unfortunate departures, it retains key cast members such as Zendaya and Jacob Elordi. 'The White Lotus,' with its new set in Thailand, promises new faces and narratives. Patrick Schwarzenegger expressed profound admiration for working with Mike White on the show's acclaimed set.

