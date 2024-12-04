Left Menu

Barry Manilow's Timeless Encore: Lifetime Residency at Westgate

Barry Manilow embarks on a lifetime residency at Las Vegas' Westgate Resort, marking a new chapter in his storied career. The artist, known for hits like 'Copacabana,' celebrates with a series of holiday shows. This move follows a record-breaking run, surpassing Elvis Presley's concert count.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 13:54 IST
Barry Manilow's Timeless Encore: Lifetime Residency at Westgate
Barry Manilow (Image source: Instagram/ @barrymanilowofficial). Image Credit: ANI
Barry Manilow, the legendary singer-songwriter, has announced his acceptance of a lifetime residency at the International Theater, nestled within Westgate Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, as reported by People.

Manilow expressed gratitude for this new chapter in his career, stating, "It's been an incredible journey performing at the International Theater." He further acknowledged the Westgate team's familial support.

In a celebratory Instagram post, Manilow invited fans to his shows all year long, featuring a blend of his greatest hits and holiday favorites scheduled from December 5 through December 14.

Westgate's founder, David Siegel, celebrated the continuation of their unique partnership, honoring Manilow with a lifetime performance opportunity after he set a new concert record, surpassing Elvis Presley.

Despite facing health concerns earlier this year, which led to a canceled show in London, Manilow has returned to the stage with vigor, continuing to captivate audiences worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

