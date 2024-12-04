Reimagining Design: Bhopal Design Festival 2024

The three-day Bhopal Design Festival 2024 held at Jagran School of Design redefined the interplay between design, culture, and ecology. With inspiring keynotes, panel discussions, and workshops, the festival brought together 400 students and design experts to explore innovative art and design.

Centered around the theme 'Ways of Nature: Decolonizing Design,' the event aimed to challenge conventional design frameworks by integrating nature's wisdom. Spearheading a transformative dialogue, BDF 2024 featured visual arts, sound installations, and interactive exhibitions to ignite new design perspectives.

The festival celebrated artistry through competitions and a fashion show, while encouraging participants to adopt sustainable design principles. Concluding with commendations from design leaders, the event underscored its importance in fostering vibrant, inclusive, and empathetic design practices.

