Payal Kapadia's Triumphant Journey With 'All We Imagine As Light'

Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine As Light' continues to win accolades, recently earning the title of best international film from the New York Film Critics Circle. This adds to its string of awards, including the Jury Grand Prize at the APSA and a win at the Gotham Awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Just days after securing a win at the Gotham Awards, Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' has been named the best international film by the New York Film Critics Circle. This marks the third international accolade for the Malayalam-Hindi film in just a week.

The feature debut by Kapadia previously scripted history as the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. Released in Indian cinemas in November to favorable reviews, the film is expected by many to continue its award-winning journey at the 2025 Academy Awards.

In the narrative, Kapadia's movie delves into themes of love and loneliness amongst its female protagonists, set against the hectic backdrop of Mumbai. Despite not being India's official entry for the Oscars, it continues to gain traction and acclaim internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

