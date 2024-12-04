Left Menu

Cinema Unites a World Without Boundaries: 30th Kolkata International Film Festival Celebrates French Cinema

The 30th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) opened with France as the theme country, showcasing its cultural richness through films. The event, spanning until December 11, features global cinema and celebrated personalities, highlighting international storytelling and the universal language of cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:23 IST
Cinema Unites a World Without Boundaries: 30th Kolkata International Film Festival Celebrates French Cinema
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 30th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) commenced with France as the theme country, showcasing its cinematic richness. The festival, running through December 11, spotlights international films and storytelling brilliance, drawing significant figures from the cinema and political world, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee, addressing the star-studded opening, applauded the festival's role in uniting people through cinema despite diverse backgrounds. She emphasized the distinction of French films this year and highlighted the contributions of iconic Bengali filmmakers like Satyajit Ray and Tapan Sinha. Goutam Ghosh, the festival's chairman, emphasized the diverse cinematic storytelling at this year's festival.

This year's KIFF offers 175 films across categories, with discussions, workshops, and cultural exchanges with filmmakers. Despite the absence of Bangladeshi entries, the festival remains a platform for global cinema. Various venues in Kolkata, including Nandan and Rabindra Sadan, will host screenings and events throughout the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024