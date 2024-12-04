Cinema Unites a World Without Boundaries: 30th Kolkata International Film Festival Celebrates French Cinema

The 30th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) commenced with France as the theme country, showcasing its cinematic richness. The festival, running through December 11, spotlights international films and storytelling brilliance, drawing significant figures from the cinema and political world, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee, addressing the star-studded opening, applauded the festival's role in uniting people through cinema despite diverse backgrounds. She emphasized the distinction of French films this year and highlighted the contributions of iconic Bengali filmmakers like Satyajit Ray and Tapan Sinha. Goutam Ghosh, the festival's chairman, emphasized the diverse cinematic storytelling at this year's festival.

This year's KIFF offers 175 films across categories, with discussions, workshops, and cultural exchanges with filmmakers. Despite the absence of Bangladeshi entries, the festival remains a platform for global cinema. Various venues in Kolkata, including Nandan and Rabindra Sadan, will host screenings and events throughout the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)