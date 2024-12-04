Left Menu

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Set for Grand Premiere Amid Fan Frenzy in Vijayawada

The much-anticipated 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, debuts tonight in Vijayawada. Fans are celebrating passionately outside cinemas. The Andhra Pradesh government's approval of a ticket price hike has been met with gratitude from Arjun, thanking officials for supporting the Telugu film industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:48 IST
'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Set for Grand Premiere Amid Fan Frenzy in Vijayawada
Fans throng outside theatre (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh [India] - The curtain is set to rise tonight on the eagerly anticipated film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', starring celebrated actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Excited fans have already begun gathering outside Sailaja Theatre in Vijayawada, filling the air with festivities, including bursting crackers, to mark the occasion.

The enthusiasm comes on the heels of a recent decision by the Andhra Pradesh government to authorize a ticket price increase for the film, a move applauded by Allu Arjun. In a statement on social media, Arjun thanked the government and chief ministers for their progressive actions and support for the Telugu film industry's advancement and prosperity.

As anticipation peaks, Allu Arjun's portrayal of a red sandalwood smuggler, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is highlighted in the newly released trailer. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film promises intense drama and action, continuing the legacy of its successful predecessor, which earned Arjun a National Film Award.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024