'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Set for Grand Premiere Amid Fan Frenzy in Vijayawada

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh [India] - The curtain is set to rise tonight on the eagerly anticipated film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', starring celebrated actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Excited fans have already begun gathering outside Sailaja Theatre in Vijayawada, filling the air with festivities, including bursting crackers, to mark the occasion.

The enthusiasm comes on the heels of a recent decision by the Andhra Pradesh government to authorize a ticket price increase for the film, a move applauded by Allu Arjun. In a statement on social media, Arjun thanked the government and chief ministers for their progressive actions and support for the Telugu film industry's advancement and prosperity.

As anticipation peaks, Allu Arjun's portrayal of a red sandalwood smuggler, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is highlighted in the newly released trailer. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film promises intense drama and action, continuing the legacy of its successful predecessor, which earned Arjun a National Film Award.

(With inputs from agencies.)