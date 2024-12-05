UNESCO Honors Japan's Sake Brewing as Cultural Heritage

UNESCO has officially recognized Japan's ancient process of sake brewing as an 'intangible cultural heritage,' a move that producers hope will rekindle global interest in the traditional rice wine. The announcement came during a UNESCO meeting held in Paraguay, where Japanese delegates celebrated the recognition with a tasting.

Sake, a beverage crafted through an intricate process involving the fermentation of rice, water, yeast, and koji mold, enjoys a rich cultural significance in Japan. Despite its important role in ceremonies and special occasions, domestic demand has dwindled, even as international interest has surged.

Japan's representatives expressed optimism that UNESCO's acknowledgment will spur both export growth and a revival of local enthusiasm for sake. Takehiro Kano, Japan's permanent representative to UNESCO, highlighted the potential for renewed domestic interest and the transmission of sake brewing skills to future generations, thanks to this recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)