LEGO® Winter PLAYgrounds: A Festive Adventure for Young Builders
The LEGO® Group introduces winter PLAYgrounds in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, providing children aged 4-14 an imaginative, festive adventure. Celebrating the power of play, the event emphasizes creativity and learning, featuring a LEGO® Christmas tree and captivating quests. Running December 2024, it's an opportunity for children to become Christmas superheroes.
This winter, the LEGO® Group is bringing the magic of the festive season to life with its PLAYgrounds in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai. Open to children ages 4 to 14, these interactive events promise an enchanting journey that merges creativity with the joyous spirit of Christmas.
Amidst increasing concerns over dwindling playtime for children, LEGO® champions the cause through its global initiatives, advocating for the transformative power of play. By hosting activities where children can learn and grow through play, LEGO® is ensuring that this vital aspect of childhood is preserved and celebrated.
Highlights of the PLAYgrounds include a towering Christmas tree built entirely from LEGO® bricks, around which children can engage in captivating stories. This holiday, let your kids embark on an adventure filled with wonder, teamwork, and holiday cheer, building memories that will last a lifetime.
