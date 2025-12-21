Left Menu

Ride the Rapids: Untamed Adventure Awaits on Arunachal's Dibang River

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein highlighted the state's eco and adventure tourism potential after a thrilling river-rafting experience on the Dibang River. Mein encouraged visitors to explore the river's natural beauty, emphasizing eco-tourism's role in sustainable livelihoods and environmental preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 21-12-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 16:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein recently spotlighted the state's burgeoning eco and adventure tourism scene following a thrilling river-rafting experience on the Dibang River. Accompanied by former Chief Minister Mukut Mithi, Mein embarked on an exhilarating expedition that showcased the river's raw power and stunning scenery.

Sharing his adventure on social media, Mein described the Dibang River as a spectacular adventure hotspot, characterized by its thrilling rapids and breathtaking landscapes. He emphasized that the experience highlighted the untamed spirit and vast eco-tourism potential of Arunachal Pradesh, inviting tourists to witness this unique adventure for themselves.

Mein reiterated the government's dedication to promoting responsible adventure tourism that supports sustainable development and benefits local communities. By fostering eco-friendly adventure activities, the administration aims to preserve the state's rich natural heritage while creating new opportunities for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

