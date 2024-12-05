Left Menu

Return of Ancestral Remains Marks Joyful Healing

Five sets of ancestral remains from Australia, held in German museums since the 19th century, were returned in a ceremony marking progress in repatriating cultural items taken during colonial times. The remains were returned to the Ugar Island community, part of ongoing restitution efforts by Germany.

Updated: 05-12-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:52 IST
  Germany

In a poignant ceremony, Germany returned five sets of ancestral remains to Australia's Ugar Island community after they had been held in German museum collections for over a century. The restitution, described as a significant but solemn event, highlights Germany's ongoing efforts to address injustices from its colonial past.

The handed-over remains included three sets from Berlin and two from Oldenburg, marking a step towards healing for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. These communities, alongside the Australian government, have prioritized the return of cultural items taken without consent during colonial times.

This event comes amidst broader global efforts to reconcile the ownership of artifacts obtained during colonial rule. Notably, Germany has recently agreed to return Benin Bronzes to Nigeria, demonstrating a growing commitment to resolving historical cultural disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

