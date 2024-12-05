Premiere Chaos: Tragic Incident Linked to Allu Arjun's Film Launch

A tragic incident transpired at the premiere of Allu Arjun's movie 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' when a woman lost her life to asphyxiation amid eager crowds at the cinema venue.

Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Revathi, who was with her young son, Sreethej, both caught in the commotion. Sreethej is under hospital care.

Authorities filed a case against Allu Arjun, his security detail, and the cinema's management under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. No prior crowd control measures were in place, exacerbating the calamitous situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)