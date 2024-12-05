Left Menu

Premiere Chaos: Tragic Incident Linked to Allu Arjun's Film Launch

A fatal incident occurred at the premiere of Allu Arjun's film 'Pushpa 2', leading to a woman's death by asphyxiation. The theatre management, actor, and his security face legal action. Overwhelming crowds and inadequate preparations contributed to the tragedy, leaving the woman's son also hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:54 IST
A tragic incident transpired at the premiere of Allu Arjun's movie 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' when a woman lost her life to asphyxiation amid eager crowds at the cinema venue.

Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Revathi, who was with her young son, Sreethej, both caught in the commotion. Sreethej is under hospital care.

Authorities filed a case against Allu Arjun, his security detail, and the cinema's management under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. No prior crowd control measures were in place, exacerbating the calamitous situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

