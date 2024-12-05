Revitalization of Katas Raj: A Landmark for Hindu Pilgrims

The Pakistan government on Thursday unveiled a new residential complex at the Katas Raj Temple, aimed at providing accommodation for Hindu pilgrims. Situated in Punjab province, the project includes 36 rooms and was completed at a cost of PKR 190 million, according to the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

Located in the Potohar plateau region, the 900-year-old Katas Raj Temples are a significant cultural site for Hindus. The complex, also known as Qila Katas, comprises interconnected temples encircling a pond considered sacred. Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain invited Hindu pilgrims worldwide to visit and perform rituals freely.

ETPB chief Dr. Attaur Rehman highlighted environmental improvements, including planting 6,000 diverse trees and installing a 40 KW solar system. Enhanced facilities and conservation efforts aim to preserve the site's historic value while welcoming visitors. Krishan Sharma of the Pakistan Hindu Mandir Management Committee expressed gratitude for these advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)