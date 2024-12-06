Notre Dame Phoenix: A Cathedral's Glorious Rebirth

This weekend, Notre Dame Cathedral bursts back into life after its tragic 2019 fire, with a series of elaborate ceremonies.

The iconic event includes the triumphant reopening of its massive doors, the awakening of its grand organ, and the first Mass, symbolizing resilience and global solidarity.

Over 1,500 guests, including global dignitaries, will attend. Organists will skillfully improvise on the newly restored organ as Notre Dame welcomes worshippers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)