Notre Dame Phoenix: A Cathedral's Glorious Rebirth

This weekend marks the grand reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral, with a plethora of ceremonies following its devastating 2019 fire. Highlighted by the ceremonial reopening of its doors and reawakening of the organ, the event celebrates resilience and global solidarity, involving participants from diverse backgrounds.

Updated: 06-12-2024 11:01 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 11:01 IST
  • Country:
  • France

This weekend, Notre Dame Cathedral bursts back into life after its tragic 2019 fire, with a series of elaborate ceremonies.

The iconic event includes the triumphant reopening of its massive doors, the awakening of its grand organ, and the first Mass, symbolizing resilience and global solidarity.

Over 1,500 guests, including global dignitaries, will attend. Organists will skillfully improvise on the newly restored organ as Notre Dame welcomes worshippers worldwide.

