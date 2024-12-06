Left Menu

Elisabeth Olsen joins Julia Roberts in thriller 'Panic Carefully'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-12-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 11:49 IST
Actor Elisabeth Olsen will feature alongside Hollywood star Julia Roberts in her upcoming thriller movie ''Panic Carefully''.

The movie, which hails from Warner Bros, reunites Roberts with filmmaker Sam Esmail after they collaborated on the shows ''Homecoming'' and ''Gaslit'' as well as Netflix hit ''Leave the World Behind''.

Though the details of the plot have been kept under wraps, ''Panic Carefully'' is touted to be in the same vein as Esmail's critically-acclaimed series ''Mr Robot'' as well as the 1991 classic ''The Silence of the Lambs''.

Esmail and Chad Hamilton of Email Corp will produce the project along with Scott Stuber, Roberts, Marisa Yeres Gill, and Lisa Gillan.

The movie will start filming in England in January 2025.

Olsen is best known for starring as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies.

She was most recently seen in ''His Three Daughters'', a Netflix family drama co-starring Carrie Coon and Natasha Lyonne. The actor will also be seen in the science fiction thriller ''The Assessment'' with Alicia Vikander, Himesh Patel and Charlotte Ritchie.

