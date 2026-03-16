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Marseille on the Brink: A Municipal Election Battleground

In a tightly contested first-round municipal election in Marseille, the leftist mayor and far-right rival are neck and neck, fueling hopes for the RN ahead of France's 2027 presidential race. The election is a critical test of far-right strength in a city plagued by security issues, setting the stage for an unpredictable run-off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 03:34 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 03:34 IST
Marseille on the Brink: A Municipal Election Battleground
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Marseille's first-round municipal election revealed a neck-and-neck race between the city's leftist mayor and a far-right challenger, according to exit polls. This scenario bolsters the nationalist National Rally's (RN) aspirations to control France's second-largest city before the 2027 presidential election.

The RN, an anti-immigration and eurosceptic party, has struggled to create a stronghold in French urban centers. However, Marseille's significant security challenges have opened new opportunities for the party to achieve an unexpected victory. With the election set for March 15/22, this contest is a pivotal test of far-right momentum against mainstream parties before next year's presidential vote.

Local security concerns have become the primary focus for voters, which seems to align with the RN's tough-on-crime platform. Exit polls indicate a tie between Socialist Mayor Benoit Payan and RN's Franck Allisio, each securing 35.4% of the vote. As the electoral battle unfolds, varying candidate alliances and strategies will play critical roles in the second round.

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