Director Jack Huston on battle behind first film 'Day of the Fight'

Actor and director Jack Huston's rich family history in Hollywood did not guarantee him an effortless process when directing and writing his first feature film, "Day of the Fight." "I can, without question, say this has been the hardest thing I've ever done in my life," said Huston, grandson of late director John Huston and son of actor and assistant director Tony Huston.

Snoop Dogg helps Publicis claim world's largest ad group title

France's Publicis has enlisted Snoop Dogg, the American rapper who became a breakout star at the Paris Olympics, to help it celebrate overtaking British rival WPP as the world's largest ad group in 2024. Snoop Dogg was seen everywhere at the Olympics, from carrying the torch to dressing in riding gear at equestrian events and cheering on gymnasts and athletes, in his role as a special correspondent for U.S. network NBC.

Veteran Irish militant to sue Disney over depiction in 'Say Nothing' TV series

Veteran Irish militant Marian Price has initiated legal proceedings against Walt Disney after she was depicted killing Jean McConville in 1972 in the hit U.S. streaming series "Say Nothing." The shooting dead of McConville, the mother of 10 children who was seized from her home by the Irish Republican Army, was one of the most controversial of over 3,000 killings in three decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland.

Global music stars head to India as young, affluent Indians pack concerts

Young, well-to-do Indians' booming appetite for live entertainment is attracting global music stars as they seek out new audiences in the world's most populous nation. Dua Lipa and Maroon 5 performed in India's financial capital Mumbai in the past seven days, while Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and Green Day have concerts planned over the next three months.

Horror film 'Nosferatu' gives a voice to its heroine, Lily-Rose Depp says

Filmmaker Robert Eggers brings a classic folklore vampire back to the screen in "Nosferatu", a gothic horror film centred on the trajectory of its female heroine, played by Lily-Rose Depp. Written and directed by Eggers, the movie is a reimagining of the 1922 silent film "Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror", which in turn was inspired by Bram Stoker's 1897 novel "Dracula".

Film studio proposal in the spotlight as UK PM Starmer plots planning overhaul

A dispute over proposals for a film studio on a plot of grassland west of London could become a test case for Britain's Labour government and its plans to get the country building again to drive economic growth. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has vowed to "bulldoze through restrictive planning laws" that investors blame for making it difficult and costly to build in Britain.

Netflix's 'One Hundred Years of Solitude' hits screen in Havana

Outside the Yara cinema in Cuba's capital, workers on Friday prepared for screening of the first TV adaptation of one of Latin America's most beloved novels, a mammoth challenge taken on by streaming giant Netflix and filmed entirely in Colombia. The first two chapters of "One Hundred Years of Solitude" - a 16-episode series split in two parts - will be presented at the Havana film festival on the Caribbean island nation where residents are blocked from accessing Netflix among other U.S. websites.

