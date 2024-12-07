Left Menu

Support Our Heroes: Contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot urged citizens to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, aiding war widows and ex-servicemen. During the Flag Day event at Raj Bhavan, he honored fallen soldiers and emphasized the Indian Army's legacy and modern advancements while calling for support from various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-12-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 16:05 IST
Indian Army Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday called on citizens to generously donate to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, a crucial initiative for the welfare and rehabilitation of war widows, ex-servicemen, and their families.

Speaking at the Armed Forces Flag Day program at Raj Bhavan, Gehlot paid tribute to soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the country's sovereignty and integrity. He emphasized the day's importance as a moment to express gratitude to the unwavering Indian Armed Forces. According to him, ''The Indian Army, known for its distinguished legacy, stands as one of the world's finest.''

Gehlot highlighted the government's efforts in aiding soldiers and their families and applauded the modernization of the armed forces. He urged NGOs and corporate entities to assist ex-servicemen by joining rehabilitation efforts. At the event, he unveiled the Armed Forces Flag and a QR code to facilitate donations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

