Agnes Godard to Lead International Jury at IFFK

Renowned French cinematographer Agnes Godard is set to lead the international jury at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). The jury, comprising filmmakers from Bolivia, Armenia, Georgia, and Assam, will evaluate 14 films in the competition. The festival runs from December 13 to 20.

Updated: 07-12-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 19:30 IST
This year's IFFK, a prestigious event in the Indian film circuit, will unfold from December 13 to 20, as confirmed by the media cell set to be inaugurated on Sunday. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned French cinematographer Agnes Godard will preside over the international jury for the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). Announced in an official release on Saturday, the jury is set to include eminent filmmakers like Marcos Loayza from Bolivia, Mikayel Dovlatyan from Armenia, Nana Dzhordzhadze from Georgia, and Assamese director Monjul Baruah.

The esteemed panel will be responsible for evaluating 14 films that are part of the competition category at IFFK. Each jury member will also showcase one of their films. Highlights include 'Beau Travail', featuring cinematography by Andre Godard, and other films like 'A Chef in Love', 'Labyrinth', 'Eyes on the Sunshine', and 'Averno'.

This year's IFFK, a prestigious event in the Indian film circuit, will unfold from December 13 to 20, as confirmed by the media cell set to be inaugurated on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

