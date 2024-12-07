Embracing Hindi: Building Unity and Ambition Through Language
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal encouraged Hindi graduates to become global ambassadors of the language, highlighting its power and unity. Speaking at Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha's convocation, he emphasized Hindi's role in national cohesion. Sonowal also celebrated the Kamarajar Port's achievements, envisioning its contribution to India's maritime future.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has called upon Hindi graduates to act as global ambassadors for the language, promoting its power and beauty worldwide. In a statement delivered at the 83rd convocation of Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha, Sonowal emphasized Hindi's ability to unite people and reflect India's ethos.
He reiterated that Hindi carries a strength that resonates with people globally, encouraging the youth to advance its status to a universal language. Highlighting the principles of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat', he described Hindi as a symbol of patriotism and humanity.
Additionally, Minister Sonowal, attending the silver jubilee of Kamarajar Port Limited, lauded the port's progress. He foresaw its pivotal role in elevating India to one of the top ten maritime nations by 2047. He also inaugurated projects worth Rs 582 crore aimed at boosting the port's infrastructure and capabilities.
