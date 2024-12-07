BAPS Volunteers: Strengthening India's Global Influence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) volunteers for their contributions, enhancing India's global standing. He urged them to focus on unity, sustainable living, and social issues as India aims for developed nation status by 2047. Modi highlighted their humanitarian efforts during crises, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) volunteers for their significant service, asserting that their work fortifies India's stature on the global stage. Addressing the 'Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav' virtually, Modi emphasized the pivotal role these volunteers will play as India seeks to achieve developed nation status by 2047.
Modi, alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, noted that BAPS's work, inspired by the teachings of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, transforms millions of lives internationally. Highlighting their response to crises, Modi recalled BAPS's support during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, illustrating their readiness to aid in times of need.
Encouraging a commitment to sustainable development, Modi called upon BAPS volunteers to address issues such as drug abuse and the revival of rivers, demonstrating how these spiritual and cultural institutions amplify India's global influence and maintain its rich heritage and values.
