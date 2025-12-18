Madhya Pradesh's Urban Vision 2047: Building Future Cities

Madhya Pradesh is gearing up for a significant shift, with 50% of its population anticipated to reside in urban areas by 2047, according to State Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya. Infrastructure projects are being tailored to accommodate this demographic change, with a focus on urban areas.

Highlighting efforts to enhance urban living, Vijayvargiya noted the importance of improving air quality through green spaces and preventing pollution in the Narmada river. Investment and employment opportunities are also priorities as metropolitan areas like Indore-Ujjain and Bhopal are developed.

The government is pushing for digital transformation with e-municipality services and aiming for environmental sustainability by promoting solar energy. Madhya Pradesh's achievements include leading in cleanliness and successful execution of the PMAY Urban housing scheme.

