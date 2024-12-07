Historic Appointment: India Celebrates Cardinal Koovakad

Archbishop George Koovakad of India is on the brink of receiving the cardinal status, an event being hailed as a significant achievement for the nation, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

A delegation from India, spearheaded by Union Minister George Kurian, has traveled to Vatican City to attend the landmark ceremony presided over by Pope Francis.

Koovakad, 51, originally from Kerala, has been instrumental in coordinating Pope Francis' global tours since 2020. He will join 21 other clergy members in being elevated to the cardinal rank.

(With inputs from agencies.)