Left Menu

Historic Appointment: India Celebrates Cardinal Koovakad

Archbishop George Koovakad of India is set to become a cardinal, an event celebrated as a major national honor. A government delegation, led by Union Minister George Kurian, is attending the ceremony in Vatican City. Koovakad has been pivotal in organizing Pope Francis' international tours since 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 21:21 IST
Historic Appointment: India Celebrates Cardinal Koovakad
Archbishop
  • Country:
  • India

Archbishop George Koovakad of India is on the brink of receiving the cardinal status, an event being hailed as a significant achievement for the nation, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

A delegation from India, spearheaded by Union Minister George Kurian, has traveled to Vatican City to attend the landmark ceremony presided over by Pope Francis.

Koovakad, 51, originally from Kerala, has been instrumental in coordinating Pope Francis' global tours since 2020. He will join 21 other clergy members in being elevated to the cardinal rank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024