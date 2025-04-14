B R Ambedkar's Vision for India's State Reorganization: A Step Towards Democratic Efficiency

B R Ambedkar, the primary architect of the Indian Constitution, asserted that large states posed significant challenges to governance and democratic accountability, favoring smaller, more manageable states instead.

In his 1955 book, "Thoughts on Linguistic States," Ambedkar strongly advocated for dividing large provinces like Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, arguing that current provincial sizes were unmanageable.

Ambedkar's vision emphasized dividing states not just for administrative efficiency, but also to prevent regional marginalization, influencing later territorial reorganizations.

