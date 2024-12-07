Left Menu

Walking Through Time: Delhi's Heritage Unveiled

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi launched a Heritage Walk programme to connect people with the city's historical landmarks and cultural heritage. Commencing at Feroz Shah Kotla, the initiative provides engaging experiences while highlighting architectural and historical relevance. Walks occur on the first and third Saturdays each month.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has unveiled its Heritage Walk programme, offering residents and visitors a unique opportunity to connect with the rich historical and cultural legacy of the national capital.

Announced over the weekend, this initiative is designed to provide participants with an immersive experience of Delhi's diverse heritage and aims to raise awareness about the city's architectural marvels. The inaugural event, titled Safarnama Minar-e-Zarreen, was conducted at Feroz Shah Kotla, an ancient site from 1354 AD associated with the Tughlaq dynasty.

The walks are scheduled for the first and third Saturdays each month, operating from 8 AM to 11:30 AM. Participants, joined by expert guides, will uncover the historical significance of each site. MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar highlighted the programme's role in bridging the gap between citizens and their city's storied past.

(With inputs from agencies.)

