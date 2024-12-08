Italy's La Scala opera house is setting a dramatic tone for its new season with Giuseppe Verdi's war-themed opera, "The Force of Destiny," adapted to reflect current global conflicts. The plot, originally rooted in 18th-century wars, highlights the timeless nature of wartime tragedy through its storyline of star-crossed lovers.

India emerges as a hot destination for global music icons, with affluent young Indians showing unprecedented enthusiasm for live performances. Recent concerts in Mumbai by international stars such as Dua Lipa, Maroon 5, and upcoming performances by Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, and others underline the country's growing market for live entertainment.

Netflix unveils its ambitious adaptation of Gabriel García Márquez's "One Hundred Years of Solitude" at the Havana Film Festival. Despite limited access to the streaming platform in Cuba, the event drew large crowds, demonstrating an undeniable thirst for new, cinematic interpretations of literary classics.

(With inputs from agencies.)