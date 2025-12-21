Sri Lankan National Arrested at India-Nepal Border
A Sri Lankan man named Kennedy Rajendram was arrested at the India-Nepal border for attempting to cross without a valid visa. He has a Sri Lankan passport but lacked the necessary Indian visa. The incident took place during a routine check by immigration officials at the Sonauli checkpoint.
- Country:
- India
A Sri Lankan national has been apprehended while attempting to cross into Nepal from India without proper documentation, officials reported.
Kennedy Rajendram, a 52-year-old resident of Negombo, Sri Lanka, faced arrest for entering India illegally via an unregulated route during a routine immigration check on Sunday evening, stated Immigration Officer Rohit Singh.
Though possessing a Sri Lankan passport and currency, Rajendram lacked an Indian visa and other essential documents, leading to prosecution. Sonauli, located on the India-Nepal border, serves as a key transit route. The local Intelligence Bureau has been notified, Mr. Singh confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in first women's T20 International in Visakhapatnam.
India restrict Sri Lanka to 121 for 6 in first Women's T20 International in Visakhapatnam.
Visa Operations Halted Amid Unrest After Youth Leader's Death in Bangladesh
India Women opt to bowl against Sri Lanka Women in first T20I of five-match series in Visakhapatnam.
Suspension of Indian Visa Services in Chittagong Amid Rising Tensions