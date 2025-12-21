Sri Lankan National Arrested at India-Nepal Border

A Sri Lankan national has been apprehended while attempting to cross into Nepal from India without proper documentation, officials reported.

Kennedy Rajendram, a 52-year-old resident of Negombo, Sri Lanka, faced arrest for entering India illegally via an unregulated route during a routine immigration check on Sunday evening, stated Immigration Officer Rohit Singh.

Though possessing a Sri Lankan passport and currency, Rajendram lacked an Indian visa and other essential documents, leading to prosecution. Sonauli, located on the India-Nepal border, serves as a key transit route. The local Intelligence Bureau has been notified, Mr. Singh confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)