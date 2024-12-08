Left Menu

Notre Dame Cathedral: A Beacon Reborn

After the devastating 2019 fire, the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is set to host its first Mass, symbolizing resilience and unity. The cathedral's reopening is a cultural landmark, with restored interior features and President Macron highlighting it as a national restoration effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-12-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 11:36 IST
Notre Dame Cathedral: A Beacon Reborn
  • Country:
  • France

The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris will hold its first Mass since the 2019 fire on Sunday, marking not just a religious event but a symbol of Parisian resilience. The revival of this iconic landmark signifies a return to spiritual roots for Catholics and a cultural rebirth for the world.

The morning Mass, presided over by Archbishop Laurent Ulrich, is exclusive, featuring the consecration of a new bronze altar. Only clergy, dignitaries, and select guests will attend, celebrating a milestone in the cathedral's meticulous restoration, a project backed by nearly USD 1 billion in donations and showcasing extraordinary craftsmanship.

An evening Mass for the public, with reservations claimed within minutes, underscores Notre Dame's enduring allure. The reopening has unified a nation often marked by divisions, with President Emmanuel Macron calling the effort a 'jolt of hope.' Challenges like lead contamination and the pandemic were overcome, revealing a cathedral more than restored; it's reborn as a national and global beacon of faith and art.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024