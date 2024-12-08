Notre Dame Cathedral: A Beacon Reborn
After the devastating 2019 fire, the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is set to host its first Mass, symbolizing resilience and unity. The cathedral's reopening is a cultural landmark, with restored interior features and President Macron highlighting it as a national restoration effort.
- Country:
- France
The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris will hold its first Mass since the 2019 fire on Sunday, marking not just a religious event but a symbol of Parisian resilience. The revival of this iconic landmark signifies a return to spiritual roots for Catholics and a cultural rebirth for the world.
The morning Mass, presided over by Archbishop Laurent Ulrich, is exclusive, featuring the consecration of a new bronze altar. Only clergy, dignitaries, and select guests will attend, celebrating a milestone in the cathedral's meticulous restoration, a project backed by nearly USD 1 billion in donations and showcasing extraordinary craftsmanship.
An evening Mass for the public, with reservations claimed within minutes, underscores Notre Dame's enduring allure. The reopening has unified a nation often marked by divisions, with President Emmanuel Macron calling the effort a 'jolt of hope.' Challenges like lead contamination and the pandemic were overcome, revealing a cathedral more than restored; it's reborn as a national and global beacon of faith and art.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Perilous Strikes: Lebanon Caught in Crossfire
BJP Leader Sanjay Mishra Under Fire: Allegations of Assault in School Incident
Political Firestorm: Duterte's Dramatic Threats Shake Philippine Leadership
Cease-fire Hurdles Amid Explosive Escalation in Beirut and Gaza
Gunfire Near Israeli Embassy: A Tense Stand-off in Amman