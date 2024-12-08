Notre Dame Cathedral: A Beacon Reborn

The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris will hold its first Mass since the 2019 fire on Sunday, marking not just a religious event but a symbol of Parisian resilience. The revival of this iconic landmark signifies a return to spiritual roots for Catholics and a cultural rebirth for the world.

The morning Mass, presided over by Archbishop Laurent Ulrich, is exclusive, featuring the consecration of a new bronze altar. Only clergy, dignitaries, and select guests will attend, celebrating a milestone in the cathedral's meticulous restoration, a project backed by nearly USD 1 billion in donations and showcasing extraordinary craftsmanship.

An evening Mass for the public, with reservations claimed within minutes, underscores Notre Dame's enduring allure. The reopening has unified a nation often marked by divisions, with President Emmanuel Macron calling the effort a 'jolt of hope.' Challenges like lead contamination and the pandemic were overcome, revealing a cathedral more than restored; it's reborn as a national and global beacon of faith and art.

(With inputs from agencies.)