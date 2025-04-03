Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds: Illegal Firecracker Warehouse Explosion in Gujarat

A devastating explosion at an illegal firecracker warehouse in Gujarat's Banaskantha district claimed 21 lives, including five children. The victims' bodies were cremated in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district. Authorities arrested the warehouse owners and launched a probe. Support for victims' families was promised by leaders, including financial aid and other assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dewas | Updated: 03-04-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion at an illegal firecracker warehouse in Gujarat's Banaskantha district left a trail of destruction, claiming 21 lives, including five children. The tragedy unfolded on Tuesday when a blast rocked the facility, leading to a catastrophic scene that left families shattered.

The mortal remains of 18 victims were transported to Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, where they were consigned to the flames on the banks of the Narmada river. This mass cremation was attended by Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Ashish Govind Sharma and other leaders, who expressed deep sorrow over the incident and pledged support to the grieving families.

The Gujarat government has initiated a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the explosion. In the meantime, two warehouse owners have been arrested. Donations and financial aid, including promises of educational support for victims' children, have been announced by various government bodies and officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

