Star-Studded Union at Guruvayur: Kalidas Jayaram Weds Tarini Kalingarayar

Kalidas Jayaram, the son of renowned actors Jayaram and Parvathi, married model Tarini Kalingarayar at the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple. The traditional ceremony took place on Sunday, witnessed by close family, friends, and notable personalities, including Union Minister Suresh Gopi and state PWD Minister P A Mohammad Riyas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 08-12-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 16:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kalidas Jayaram, son of celebrated actors Jayaram and Parvathi, married longtime companion and model Tarini Kalingarayar in a ceremony filled with tradition at the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple on Sunday.

The event was marked by the presence of close family, friends, and significant figures from the film industry. Notably, Union Minister Suresh Gopi and state PWD Minister P A Mohammad Riyas were in attendance to witness the couple's special day.

The couple had previously announced their engagement in Chennai last November, setting the stage for this highly anticipated wedding ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

