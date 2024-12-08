Star-Studded Union at Guruvayur: Kalidas Jayaram Weds Tarini Kalingarayar
Kalidas Jayaram, the son of renowned actors Jayaram and Parvathi, married model Tarini Kalingarayar at the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple. The traditional ceremony took place on Sunday, witnessed by close family, friends, and notable personalities, including Union Minister Suresh Gopi and state PWD Minister P A Mohammad Riyas.
The event was marked by the presence of close family, friends, and significant figures from the film industry. Notably, Union Minister Suresh Gopi and state PWD Minister P A Mohammad Riyas were in attendance to witness the couple's special day.
The couple had previously announced their engagement in Chennai last November, setting the stage for this highly anticipated wedding ceremony.
