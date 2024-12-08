Star-Studded Union at Guruvayur: Kalidas Jayaram Weds Tarini Kalingarayar

Kalidas Jayaram, son of celebrated actors Jayaram and Parvathi, married longtime companion and model Tarini Kalingarayar in a ceremony filled with tradition at the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple on Sunday.

The event was marked by the presence of close family, friends, and significant figures from the film industry. Notably, Union Minister Suresh Gopi and state PWD Minister P A Mohammad Riyas were in attendance to witness the couple's special day.

The couple had previously announced their engagement in Chennai last November, setting the stage for this highly anticipated wedding ceremony.

