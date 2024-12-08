A Peaceful Nexus: New Jersey's 30-Foot Buddha Statue as a Hub for Interfaith Unity

Nestled in Franklin Township, just off a state highway, stands one of the largest Buddha statues in the United States. Rising 30 feet high, this structure was erected a decade ago under the guidance of a Sri Lankan Theravada monk, with the vision of uniting people of various faiths.

The statue, located at the New Jersey Buddhist Vihara and Meditation Centre, has become a focal point for interfaith efforts and serves as a spiritual refuge for Buddhists, Hindus, and Christians. It reflects the religious diversity of New Jersey, drawing individuals like a Princeton University professor and local community leaders who engage in interfaith gatherings and spiritual practices.

This Buddha statue is notable not only for its religious significance but also for its unusual location on Route 27, amidst the hustle and bustle of traffic and a distinctly diverse array of visitors. The serene atmosphere is complemented by vibrant Tibetan prayer flags and an interfaith peace mural, symbolizing the unity and harmony sought by the diverse community.

(With inputs from agencies.)