Assam CM Urges Probe into Online Targeting of Women Journalists

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for a police investigation into the misuse of women's photographs on social media for unscrupulous content. Among those targeted by these groups were several women journalists.

Victims have already lodged complaints, prompting law enforcement to delve into the incident. The Assam Women Journalists' Forum condemned this online abuse, branding it a serious crime against women.

The Forum demanded a comprehensive investigation and pressed media houses to assist and protect the affected journalists, providing them with the necessary support, both legally and institutionally.

(With inputs from agencies.)