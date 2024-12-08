Left Menu

Assam CM Urges Probe into Online Targeting of Women Journalists

Assam's Chief Minister has urged police action following reports of online groups misusing women's photographs for lewd purposes. Women, including journalists, were targeted. Complaints have been filed, with the Assam Women Journalists’ Forum condemning the online abuse. A thorough investigation is demanded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-12-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 19:32 IST
Assam CM Urges Probe into Online Targeting of Women Journalists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for a police investigation into the misuse of women's photographs on social media for unscrupulous content. Among those targeted by these groups were several women journalists.

Victims have already lodged complaints, prompting law enforcement to delve into the incident. The Assam Women Journalists' Forum condemned this online abuse, branding it a serious crime against women.

The Forum demanded a comprehensive investigation and pressed media houses to assist and protect the affected journalists, providing them with the necessary support, both legally and institutionally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024