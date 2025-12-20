Anthony Joshua's Knockout Blow to Social Media Sensation Jake Paul
Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua defeated social media star Jake Paul with a sixth-round knockout in Miami. After an evasive start, Paul was overwhelmed by Joshua’s powerful punches, leading to two knockdowns in the fifth round before the final blow in the sixth. The event was broadcast to Netflix's global audience.
In a high-profile bout in Miami, former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua delivered a decisive sixth-round knockout to social media sensation Jake Paul. The fight attracted significant attention as Paul, known for his online stardom, attempted to match the seasoned prowess of the boxing champion.
Joshua dominated the later rounds, overcoming Paul's initial defensive strategy. The turning point came in the fifth round, where Joshua unleashed a series of powerful punches, knocking Paul down twice and setting the stage for the final knockout.
The match was broadcast live to an audience of approximately 300 million subscribers on Netflix, adding to the spectacle of this intriguing crossover between social media fame and professional boxing.
