Left Menu

Anthony Joshua's Knockout Blow to Social Media Sensation Jake Paul

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua defeated social media star Jake Paul with a sixth-round knockout in Miami. After an evasive start, Paul was overwhelmed by Joshua’s powerful punches, leading to two knockdowns in the fifth round before the final blow in the sixth. The event was broadcast to Netflix's global audience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 20-12-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 10:38 IST
Anthony Joshua's Knockout Blow to Social Media Sensation Jake Paul
  • Country:
  • United States

In a high-profile bout in Miami, former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua delivered a decisive sixth-round knockout to social media sensation Jake Paul. The fight attracted significant attention as Paul, known for his online stardom, attempted to match the seasoned prowess of the boxing champion.

Joshua dominated the later rounds, overcoming Paul's initial defensive strategy. The turning point came in the fifth round, where Joshua unleashed a series of powerful punches, knocking Paul down twice and setting the stage for the final knockout.

The match was broadcast live to an audience of approximately 300 million subscribers on Netflix, adding to the spectacle of this intriguing crossover between social media fame and professional boxing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025